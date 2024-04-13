NC Mega Millions ticket won the top prize in national drawing. Where’s the winner?

Someone in North Carolina won the largest Mega Millions prize in Friday’s national drawing, but do they know it?

The $2 million winner remained a mystery Saturday, as no one immediately claimed the prize, officials said. The player bought the $3 Megaplier ticket at the Philomena convenience store at 3503 South Church Street in Burlington, according to a lottery news release.

Numbers on the ticket matched all of the white balls to win $1 million, officials said. The prize doubled because the ticket was a Megaplier.

The odds of matching the five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million, according to the Mega Millions page on nclottery.com.

Numbers drawn were 1, 12, 14, 18 and 66. The Mega Ball was 16.

Other top prizes won in N.C. lottery games Friday were:

▪ $10,000 on a Mega Millions ticket bought in Durham.

▪ A $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot on a ticket purchased in Cullowhee.

▪ A Fast Play jackpot of $83,514 on a ticket in Monroe.

▪ $22,500 on a Keno ticket in Jamestown.

Winners have six months to claim their prize.

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, officials said. The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing rose to 148 million as an annuity and $67.8 million cash.

Mega Millions tickets are available at lottery retailers and Online Play on the lottery website and app.