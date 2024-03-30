NC Man sentenced to 24 years for raping, impregnating teen in the 1980s

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison after being found guilty of raping and impregnating a teen girl.

On Wednesday, 67-year-old Reginald Reynard Lampkins pled guilty to three counts of second-degree rape.

In July 2022, the Winston-Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who told investigators that she was raped by a man when she was 13 years old. One of the assaults resulted in her becoming pregnant and giving birth to a child at the age of 14.

The WSPD’s Special Victims Unit then launched an investigation of the case.

Investigators say that the assaults occurred between 1984-1985 when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 14 years old.

Police say that Lampkins physically assaulted the victim and threatened her during and after the assaults. Other children in the victim’s family witnessed the assault. However, when it was brought to their mother’s attention she ignored the information.

Several years after the assault occurred, Lampkins told the victim’s child that he was her biological father. The victim then contacted law enforcement after learning that this happened.

Investigators came into possession of an audio recording where Lampkins made “several admissions to a relative” that he raped the victim when she was 13 and 14 years old.

A search warrant was taken for Lampkin’s DNA to compare to the DNA of the victim’s child. Results revealed that Lampkins was in fact the child’s biological father.

Lampkins was previously convicted of second-degree rape before ever coming into contact with the victim.

On Wednesday, Lampkins was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape charges.

