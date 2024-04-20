NC man promised wife a big lottery win someday. He finally delivered, officials say.

A North Carolina man promised his wife a big lottery win someday, N.C. lottery officials said Friday.

He finally delivered on a stop for a drink at a store, according to a lottery news release.

The man paid $50 for a $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket Thursday and landed a $100,000 prize, officials said.

He beat odds of 1 in 813,895 to win the third highest prize offered in the game that debuted on Dec. 5, according to the $10 Million Spectacular page on the lottery website.

Adrin Anthony, who lives in Kings Mountain, bought the ticket at Southern Store 101 on East Church Street in Cherryville, according to the lottery.

After taxes, he took home $71,514, officials said.

“At first, I just stopped in to buy a drink,” he said when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

“I’ve been telling her for years I was going to win,” he said, referring to his wife.

“We are planning to take our kids to Disney World,” he said. “We can use this win to help pay for that.”

He also may buy his son a car, he said.

Four $10 million top prizes remain to be won in the game, along with 15 $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes, according to the lottery..