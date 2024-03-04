NC man possessed 1,100 meth pills weighing 400+ grams. Now he’s going to prison.

A 35-year-old man who was found with over 1,100 methamphetamine pills weighing over 400 grams was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison, according to a press release from the North Carolina District Attorney’s office.

A jury found Javonte Miller guilty of two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing cocaine to sell or deliver, possession of cocaine, possessing a firearm as a felon, and being a habitual felon, the release said.

The state elected not to proceed on the habitual felon status, the release said. Judge Donald J. Cureton sentenced Miller to a mandatory 225-282 months in prison.

In 2019, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers attempted to serve outstanding warrants for the arrest of Miller. They believed, the release said, that he was staying at the Motel 8 on Queen City Drive.

At the motel, officers — recognizing Miller’s vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot — decided to wait for it to return. When it did, Miller was arrested as he exited the car.

Officers found cocaine in Miller’s pants pockets and in a cigarette box he was holding, and a search of the car uncovered a loaded .357 Taurus firearm under the driver’s side floor mat.

The officers also found three bags in the center console of the vehicle which were later determined to be methamphetamine, the release said. A DNA analysis also showed Miller’s DNA on the firearm

After obtaining a search warrant for Miller’s motel room, officers found an additional five bags of over 1,100 unknown pills. The pills were determined to be methamphetamine after a sampling was subjected to a chemical analysis, and a statistical analysis determined the pills weighed over 400 grams, which is a little less than a pound.

Miller’s case was among several tried by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Habitual Felon Team, the release said. It also said his conviction was the second of a major drug trafficker in a month.