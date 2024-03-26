NC man hungry for a hot dog scores top lottery prize, officials say. ‘Blew my mind.’

A North Carolina man hungry for a hot dog decided to buy a scratch-off ticket, too, and it landed him a top $1 million prize, lottery officials said Tuesday.

Lincolnton resident Franklin Bracey bought the winning $10 50X The Cash ticket at Jerry’s One Stop on N.C. 27 East in Iron Station on Friday night, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of about 1 in 1.9 million, according to the 50X The Cash game page on N.C. Lottery.com

“It blew my mind,” Bracey said when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, according to the release.

A North Carolina man hungry for a hot dog decided to buy a scratch-off ticket, too, during his stop at convenience store. He returned home with a $1 million prize, lottery officials said Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

He took the ticket to his car, scratched it off and thought, “No way.’”

“Baby, sit down,” Bracey said he told his girlfriend when he got home.

Bracey could choose between a $50,000 annuity over 20 years and a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and took home $429,003 after taxes, according to the lottery.

“I’ve never won anything over $100 before,” he said.

Bracey plans to invest his big win, officials said.

50X The Cash started in February with six top prizes, four of which remain to be won.