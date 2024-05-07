NC man’s body found over 200 miles from home. Sheriff’s office investigating death.

Chatham County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to find out what happened to a man found dead May 2 at Goldston Recreational Park.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting a report about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the park on Goldston Glendon Road in Goldston, according to a news release. They found the body of a man later identified as Steve Aaron Ammons, 42, of Green Mountain.

Green Mountain is located north of Asheville, over 200 miles from Goldston.

Investigators did not immediately find a reason for Ammons’ death and contacted his family, the release said. The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office is working now to determine the cause of Ammons’ death, it said.

There does not appear to be an ongoing risk to the community, the release said. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2811.