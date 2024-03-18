NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson wants feds to share more information about suspect held by ICE

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor, wants the federal government to provide more information to state leaders about a man arrested in Gates County last week after a standoff with law enforcement.

The Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald reported that Awet Hagos was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in Gates County about a week ago, after allegedly firing shots outside the Quick Stop convenience store in Eure, where he worked.

Hagos was charged with assault on a government official, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, WAVY-TV reported.

Robinson wrote a letter to President Joe Biden with a list of questions about Hagos. The letter was also signed by North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell.

Campbell said in a statement shared by Robinson’s office that he is “proud of the dedicated professionals of our department for their dedication to keeping our county safe. I hope that their efforts will be met with more information and a stronger sense of urgency from our federal partners.”

Questions they have for the federal government include how Hagos entered the country, where else he traveled in North Carolina, details about Hagos’ application for citizenship and if he acted alone.

“It’s imperative that we know immediately if he had known terrorist ties, or whether he’s been in contact with any associates thereof. We need to know if there are any any imminent dangers to the citizens of North Carolina,” Robinson told reporters during a press conference Monday in downtown Raleigh.

The federal government has already been in touch with local law enforcement in North Carolina about Hagos.

The News-Herald and WAVY reported that the sheriff said Hagos recently moved to Gates County from Oakland, California and had been in the state for six months.

Campbell, the sheriff, also told local reporters that ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, informed him that Hagos’ fingerprints were run and showed that he was on the U.S. terrorist watch list. Campbell has also said that Hagos has lived in Haiti and an area of Yemen.

Federal immigration bill

There’s a bipartisan immigration bill stalled in Congress that had been previously supported by several Republicans. Reporters asked Robinson what he thinks about the bill.

“Looking at the bill, as it stands right now, I would not say that I support it fully, and I wouldn’t say that I don’t support the bill fully,” Robinson said, adding that the question is best asked of members of Congress.

“My main concern here is the safety and security of people here in North Carolina and what we can do from this office to carry that out,” Robinson said.

The office of the lieutenant governor sits on several governing boards but does not have much authority. Immigration is already a hot button campaign issue this election year, particularly for Republicans.

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a gubernatorial candidate, walks to the lectern during a press conference at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor in Raleigh on Monday, March 18, 2024. Robinson urged the federal government to provide state leaders with additional information regarding a man arrested in Gates County last week after a standoff with law enforcement.

Asked if federal law enforcement has the answers but chose not to inform him and other state leaders, Robinson said “that’s what we’re afraid of. What we want is more cooperation, more transparency. And we want just better communication all the way around is what we’re looking for.”

Robinson said he has not discussed with Berger and Moore any potential state legislation about immigration during the short session that begins in April.

The News & Observer has reached out to the FBI and White House for comment.