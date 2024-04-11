NC Lottery results, Powerball numbers from April 10. Did anybody win the jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot continued to grow after no one drew Monday's winning numbers.

Grab your ticket and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's latest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Wednesday, April 10 Powerball drawing with a jackpot worth $34.2 million, and te numbers from the NC Education Lottery.

Powerball numbers April 10, 2024

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 6, 7, 12, 24 and 36, with a Powerball number of 15. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the April 10 jackpot?

No one matched all six numbers to take home the Powerball jackpot this time around. This means the jackpot for Friday's game has been raised to $46 million, with a cash value of $21.5 million.

In fact, Wednesday's draw seemed a particularly unlucky round - luckiest players were the 14 winners of $200 prizes for guesses of four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball.

No one took home the $2 and $1 million prizes for guesses of five white balls with and without Power Play, or the $100,000 and $50,000 prizes for guesses of four white balls and the Powerball with and without Power Play.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to guess one number correctly to win a prize - but that number must be the Powerball number, which is worth a $4 prize on its own.

Visit nclottery.com/powerball for the full list of prize tiers.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

NC Education Lottery Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Your next chance to win will be this Saturday, April 13.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

You can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2, and you can add a $1 Power Play for a chance to multiply all your winnings by up to 10X (unless you hit the jackpot).

NC Lottery Mega Millions winning numbers April 10

Like Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot has continued to rise after no one guessed Tuesday's winning numbers. The numbers were 34, 43, 51, 52 and 69, with a Megaball number of 25. The Megaplier was 4X.

Currently, the jackpot sits at a whopping $120 million, with a cash value of $55.8 million. Drawings for Mega Millions are every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m., the next drawing will be April 12.

Other April 10 NC Lottery results April 10

The Cash 5 winning numbers were 4, 17, 22, 38 and 39.

Match Prize Wins 5 of 5 $130,000 0 4 of 5 $250 21 3 of 5 $5 718 2 of 5 $1 8,737

The Lucky for Life winning numbers were 2, 4, 7, 12 and 39 with a Lucky Ball number of 14.

Match Prize Wins 5 + LB $1,000/day for life 0 5 $25,000/year for life 0 4 + LB $5,000 0 4 $200 5 3 + LB $150 13 3 $20 365 2 + LB $25 239 2 $3 4,445 1 + LB $6 1,113 LB $4 1,590

The daytime Pick 4 winning numbers were 3, 5, 4 and 9 with a Fireball number of 8. Evening winning numbers were 3, 6, 2 and 7 with a Fireball number of 5. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

The daytime Pick 3 winning numbers were 7, 4 and 8 with a Fireball number of 2. Evening winning numbers were 9, 8 and 5 with a Fireball number of 0. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

