NC Lottery numbers for April 23, Mega Millions numbers for 4/23

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continued to rise as no one guessed the winning numbers this Tuesday, April 23.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 4/23/24

The winning numbers for Weekday night's drawing were 11, 17, 33, 39 and 43, with a Megaball number of 14. The Megaplier was x4.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 4/23/24? April 23 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $202 million, or a cash payout option of $91.6 million.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were some big wins for North Carolina residents this drawing; One Mega Millions player in N.C. guessed all five white balls with a Megaplier, winning a prize of a whopping $4 million. Another N.C. resident won $1 million, the same guess without the Megaplier.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, April 26 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now worth $228 million, or a cash payout option of $103.4 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot currently rests at $129 million, or a cash payout of $59.6.

April 23 NC Education Lottery results

The April 23 Cash 5 winning numbers were 13, 25, 28, 30 and 33. Nobody matched all five for the $451,000 top prize.

The April 23 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 11, 31, 32, 36 and 44, with a Lucky Ball number of 8. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 8, 0, 9 and 8, with a Fireball number of 4.

Evening: 6, 0, 1 and 0, with a Fireball number of 3. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 1, 3 and 0, with a Fireball number of 4.

Evening: 8, 6 and 5, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Mega Millions, NC Education Lottery numbers April 23