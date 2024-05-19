NC license plate agency to reopen after 5 months to serve beach towns, islands

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — After being closed for five months, a key North Carolina license plate office will reopen at the coast.

The previous operator’s contract ended and the office closed in Shallotte on Dec. 20, 2023, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

A new operator has been chosen in the Brunswick County town and the license plate agency will reopen at the same location later this week, officials said.

The location will remain at 5300 Main St. Suite A in Shallotte, right beside a North Carolina driver’s license office.

While the office was closed, only one other location was available in Brunswick County to serve the various beach towns and islands.

In North Carolina, the NCDMV oversees license plate agencies but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

Such offices offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations.

There are 123 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina. The new operator of the Shallotte office, which is set to reopen on Thursday, is Harvey Godwin, officials said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.