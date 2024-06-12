NC lawmakers advocate for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month event

Rep. Julie Von Haefen (left), Rhys Chambers from the Human Rights Campaign and Sen. Lisa Grafstein at Equality North Carolina's LGBTQ advocacy day June 2024

It’s been eight years since the North Carolina legislature passed the controversial “bathroom bill,” one of the first of its kind in the country, banning transgender people from using the bathroom they prefer if it does not align with the sex on their birth certificate.

Part of the bathroom bill has been reversed since 2016, while other notable LGBTQ-related bills have passed through North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly. These include a ban on gender affirming care for minors under House Bill 808 and the barring of transgender women from women's sports in public schools in under House Bill 574.

For LGBTQ advocacy groups, these bills have served as attacks on the health, safety and freedom of their community members. To signify the work necessary to protect LGBTQ North Carolinians, Equality North Carolina hosted an advocacy day Wednesday calling on lawmakers to protect LGBTQ rights.

The event landed in the middle of June, a month dedicated to remembering and celebrating the history of the LGBTQ community’s fight for equality, which originated from the Stonewall riots that took place at a New York City gay bar in June 1969.

The state of LGBTQ rights in North Carolina

The Human Rights Campaign, a national advocacy group, declared the country in a state of emergency in 2023 because of an uptick in anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Rhys Chambers, senior regional organizing lead for the Human Rights Campaign, said North Carolina is no exception with anti-LGBTQ legislation affecting healthcare, the classroom and sports.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, a member of the LGBTQ community, said there is nothing good happening for queer people inside the legislature right now.

“When I got here, I found that, in fact, there was a culture war happening” about “marginalizing people for political gain,” Grafstein said.

The day a similar sentiment became clear for Rep. Julie Von Haefen, D-Wake, was when the parents bill of rights was passed.

“The passage of the parents bill of rights was one of the most devastating I think for me in the General Assembly because I knew what we were doing was literally harming the very kids that we were supposed to be elected to protect,” Von Haefen said.

Rep. Allison Dahle, D-Wake, is also a part of the LGBTQ community and echoed the emotional toll the bills have taken on her.

“I didn’t ask them to vote against these bills, I pleaded through tears to ask them to vote against these bills,” Dahle said.

It’s still painful to think about the repercussions, especially because the bills were passed out of fear of ‘the other,’ she said.

The fear factor and rhetoric around the community from leaders plays a part in queer and trans youth’s lack of safety, Grafstein noted, referencing the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in 2016 where 50 people were killed and more wounded at a gay nightclub in Florida.

“That kind of violence is fueled by the ways in which people are talked about in public forums, by the ways that our elected representatives talk about the LGBTQ community, by the policies that are enacted,” Grafstein said.

‘Equality wins’

Despite an influx of anti-LGBTQ bills in recent years and a Republican supermajority, speakers at the advocacy day all agreed on one thing: They will not stop fighting for equality.

“There are allies in this building fighting for you every single day," Von Haefen said.

The work, even if the change is not presently visible, is worth it, Chambers said.

“The truth is, when we show up, tirelessly and without apology, equality wins,” Chambers said.

