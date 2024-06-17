NC House proposes state employee, teacher raises amid budget standoff with Senate

North Carolina House Republicans are pushing forward with their proposal for an updated state budget, releasing a spending plan Monday night that features new raises for state employees and teachers.

The proposed spending plan would give state employees an additional 1% raise, raise the starting salary for teachers to $44,000, allocate more money to private school vouchers and give cost-of-living bonuses to state retirees.

Those raises are on top of pay increases approved in last year’s state budget, which gave 3% raises for this year to most state employees this year to follow last year’s 4% raises.

The budget says the average raise for teachers, including what was already allocated in the 2023 budget as well as step increases for longevity, is 4.4%.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s new proposed state budget calls for an 8.5% raise in teacher pay this year, The News & Observer previously reported.

The House proposal is unlikely to become law, as it comes in the midst of a standoff between Republican leaders in the House and Senate about how much of the state’s money should be spent.

The House budget also would restore the benefit that allows teachers to get higher pay if they have a master’s degree. That would likely have a hard time becoming law because Senate leader Phil Berger has been skeptical of basing teacher pay on advanced degrees.

House and Senate at odds over budget process

Although most state employees and teachers are already set to receive raises this year, House Speaker Tim Moore said he wanted to see additional pay increases.

“The House is really committed to making sure that we do something for our state employees and for our teachers. And we don’t have the Senate there,” Moore told reporters last week. “And we feel like it’s important, if nothing more than to go ahead and make a statement.”

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters last week he opposed what he said were the House’s plans to dip into reserves to fund the budget adjustment on top of using the state’s $1 billion revenue surplus.

“The Senate is not going to go in that direction,” he said. “We’ve spent a decade and a half trying to make sure that we don’t fall into the same traps that the Democrats fell into — which is if you’ve got the money, spend it.”

The General Assembly already adopted a two-year budget in 2023, so lawmakers do not have to pass a new budget this year. However, the legislature typically passes a budget adjustment bill in even-numbered years and aims to do so by the end of the fiscal year on July 1.

Berger said the Senate is “perfectly at peace” with the existing budget and hopes to end the legislative session’s business by the end of the month.

Democratic leader Robert Reives criticized House leadership for pushing through a budget proposal that’s unlikely to pass.

“We have several serious deadlines bearing down on us over the next few weeks,” Reives said in a statement on Monday. “To use this week to pass a budget bill that cannot become law is disrespectful and disingenuous to the people that put us here.”

Moore said he intends to put the budget proposal through committees on Tuesday and then hold votes Wednesday and Thursday.

What are the proposed raises?

State employees are already set to get raises in July — even if the legislature doesn’t pass a new budget. Starting July 1, most state employees will see a 3% raise. This comes after lawmakers approved a 4% raise for state employees in 2023.

The House’s 2024 proposal would kick this year’s raise up to 4% and give correctional officers an additional 9% raise.

It would also give retired state employees what Republicans described in a news release as a 2% cost-of-living bonus. Lawmakers provided 4% bonuses to retirees last year. Bonuses are one-time, not cumulative, payments.

Lawmakers also allocated money last year for additional teacher raises to be provided this year, but would need to take a final step before those are paid out.

What else is included in the House proposal?

The budget allocates $250 million toward expanding the Opportunity Scholarship program, which provides vouchers to private schools regardless of the income level of the family requesting them.

House leaders also propose spending $135 million on child care centers, given that federal COVID-19 pandemic relief grants are expiring.

“As we’ve worked diligently on the House budget, one thing has remained clear: we cannot leave Raleigh without addressing the childcare crisis,” Rep. Donny Lambeth, a House budget chairman, said in a statement on Monday. “The House budget continues 75% of current stabilization grants to keep childcare centers open and parents can remain in the workforce, while giving the state time to develop a more sustainable model for childcare costs.”

T. Keung Hui and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan contributed to this report.





