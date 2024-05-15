NC Highway Patrol: Shelby woman struck, killed

A Shelby woman was struck and killed while out walking Friday night, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper B. Theis said Natalie Lail Whitaker, 46, was walking on Polkville Road just south of Zion Church Road around 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by a car and then run over by a second car.

He said Whitaker was in the middle of the road, wearing dark colors. No charges will be filed against the drivers.

Theis said they do not know why Whitaker was out walking at night.

