NC high schoolers could appeal short-term suspensions under new bill

Lawmakers in North Carolina are looking at a bill that would let high schoolers file an appeal over short-term school suspensions.

The NC Senate Committee on Education and Higher Education filed an amendment Wednesday that would give students additional due process rights.

The amendment would modify House Bill 207 and change the suspension procedure. High school students would be able to appeal suspensions that are at least five days and less than 10 days. Schools would also require principals to accept detailed eyewitness accounts of incidents leading to a suspension.

If an appeal reverses the suspension, then the suspension will also be expunged from the student’s record, if the bill passes.

According to state data, public schools averaged 16 suspensions for every 100 students during the 2022-2023 school year.

The bill has bipartisan support but needs to pass a vote in the legislature before heading to the governor’s desk.

(WATCH: Meck County magistrate suspended over misconduct charges)



