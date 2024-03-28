NC had 2nd-largest increase in wildfire acreage burned in US from 2022-2023, study shows

According to a recent study by HouseFresh, a national publication focused on indoor air quality, North Carolina saw the second biggest increase in wildfire acreage in 2023.

Last year, Arizona had the most significant increase of wildfire acreage, followed by North Carolina. The Tar Heel State had just 11,181 acres burn in 2022, but in 2023 that number jumped to 70,339 acres or 529% over the previous year, the study found. Arizona had an increase of 70,733 acres burned.

David Poole, the North Carolina Forest Service division supervisor, watches as the ground smolders at the Poplar Drive Fire on Nov. 8.

Western North Carolina counties experienced a drought in 2023 that contributed to the state's total with several big wildfires in the first part of November. The largest wildfire was the Collett Ridge Fire in Cherokee County, with 5,505 acres burned, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The North Carolina Forest Service reports Buncombe County had 113 wildfires that burned 182.5 acres, and Henderson County had 72 wildfires that burned 512 acres. N.C. Other counties with more than 100 acres burned were as follows:

Transylvania County: 30 fires for 107 acres

Macon County: 38 fires for 141 acres

Jackson County: 65 fires for 484.6 acres

Madison County: 54 fires for 243 acres

Forest Service spokesperson Philip Jackson said human activity was to blame for 99% of all the state's wildfires in 2023.

That wasn't the case for the Collett Ridge Fire, which began on Oct. 23 due to a lightning strike, according to the U.S. Forest Service, but it was the case for the Poplar Drive Fire, which began Nov. 3 following a resident's debris burn.

A helicopter flies over Andrews as smoke billows from the Collett Ridge fire, November 7, 2023.

"The majority of those fires were due to carelessness and escaped debris burns," Jackson said. "We ask and strongly urge folks to pay close attention to the weather and to refrain from burning on dry and windy days when relative humidity levels are low."

He said anyone who wants to burn a large amount of debris needs to obtain a burn permit through any N.C. Forest Service office and can do so online at the Forest Service's website (www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit) or at an authorized permitting agency.

"A fire should never be left unattended, and folks need to stay with their fire until it is completely out," he said. "Folks should also be equipped with a steel rake or shovel and a water source to help control their fire. Keeping a phone close by is a good idea as well."

Jackson also pointed out that a debris burn is "vastly different than a prescribed burn conducted by professionals with an approved burn plan and a burn boss on site."

Prescribed burns are carefully planned in advance and are mostly weather-dependent, Jackson explained.

"If weather parameters are not met the day of a planned prescribed burn, we’ll scrap our burn plans for that day and wait for a day when weather and fuel conditions are better suited for a prescribed burn," he said. "If temperatures, wind direction and speed, fuel conditions and humidity levels aren’t conducive for a prescribed burn, we won’t do it."

More information about the HouseFresh study is available by going to https://housefresh.com/american-wildfire-index.

