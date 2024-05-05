NC firefighter is dead following a car crash outside Myrtle Beach, SC area

A North Carolina firefighter died in a car crash in Conway early Saturday morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Danny Nobles Jr., 20, was the passenger in a car and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 501 Business. The driver was sent to a hospital and their injuries are unknown.

Nobles was a firefighter in Tabor City, N.C., on the state line.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.