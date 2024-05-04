NC fallen firefighters honored in Maryland ceremony

Firefighters who died in the line of duty are being memorialized this weekend in a national event.

Five of the 229 firefighters being honored are from North Carolina, and two are local to the Greater Charlotte area.

Held by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the 43rd Memorial Weekend in Maryland features a candlelight service and memorial service.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year,” said NFFF CEO Victor Stagnaro. “We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes—and their families.”

Ricky D. Allen was 36 when he died in the line of duty, working as an engineer for the Conover Fire Department. He started as a junior firefighter at 17 and served for 19 years before dying in March 2023 from bile duct cancer resulting from his work.

James William Goudelock, 39, joined the Fire Explorers program when he was 15. He served for 24 years in the Town of Dallas Fire Department, racking up multiple “Firefighter of the Year” awards before becoming captain. He died in 2022 from cancer complications related to his work as a firefighter.

Jeremy Klemm dedicated 15 years to the Durham Fire Department before dying at age 45 in 2021. He died from COVID complications. During his service, he was a driver and engineer.

Eddie Dewayne Fender held many positions in the Asheville Fire Department before becoming a fire investigator. He died in 2022 at age 57 from pancreatic cancer stemming from the line of duty.

Larry J. Kye was 22 when he died during a winter storm in 1989. He worked for the North Carolina Forest Service. He was returning to County Headquarters after performing fire control equipment maintenance when his car slid and was struck head-on.

