NC early voting numbers are in, but results could take longer than usual

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — Numbers are in on how many people voted early this primary cycle, and more than 670,000 North Carolinians cast their ballots early.

The number represents nearly 9 percent of the state’s more than 7.4 million eligible voters.

While numbers are in, there is a potentially big change heading into Election Day when it comes to getting results. Results will likely roll in later than usual because of a change in North Carolina law.

In 17 days of early voting, 670,559 voters cast their ballots in North Carolina’s primary.

“That’s down just a little bit from where we were in this time 2020, but we also saw an increase in the number of people voting absentee by mail thus far for this primary,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Bell said there are some changes this year, including voter ID laws.

“For many, it will be the first time that they’ve been asked to present a photo I.D., and we’re just trying really hard to make sure that folks know that,” she said.

So far, she said she has heard of no major issues, but the biggest change to early voting is what will happen on Election Day.

“The early voting results will not be released at the close of polls, which is 7:30 p.m.,” Bell said.

A recent change in state law means election staff will not start counting early voting ballots until polls close, and results will come out as they are counted.

“So for some counties that have multiple early voting sites, they’re going to have a longer process and those results will be released 30 minutes, an hour, maybe even two hours,” Bell said.

Bell said the biggest chunk of results are usually from the early voting period, so she hopes the process runs smoothly.

“It’s going to be something new for us. We will get those out as quickly, but as accurately, that’s the most important part, as we can,” she said.

Heading into Tuesday, the State Board of Elections is asking for patience, not just for those early voting results, but for Election Day results as well. Volunteers at polling locations have to drive the results to their county elections office before they can be uploaded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.