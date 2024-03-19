NC deputies seize firearms after 100-mile chase with NJ man accused of attempted murder

Deputies seized nine handguns, a rifle and drugs from the car of a New Jersey man accused of attempted murder after a 100-mile high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in North Carolina.

The driver, 49-year-old Damian Bell, was arrested just outside of Durham after the chase took deputies through several counties.

The pursuit started in Rowan County when deputies tried to stop the northbound driver of a red Hyundai Tucson SUV going about 95 miles per hour just before midnight Thursday, March 14, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Tuesday. The posted speed limit is 70 mph.

In Davidson County, Thomasville Police deployed stop sticks that flattened the driver’s left front tire, but the driver kept going. Stop sticks deployed in Burlington also failed to stop the driver, sheriff’s officials said.

In Alamance County, stop sticks flattened the right front tire of the car, but the pursuit continued into Orange and Durham counties. The car slowed to 30 mph because of the lack of front tires and finally stopped, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also found numerous rounds of ammunition and two bags of methamphetamine in the car, and crack cocaine and marijuana on the driver.

Bell was brought back to Rowan County and remained in the county jail on $900,000 bond Tuesday awaiting extradition to Monmouth County, N.J.

In North Carolina, he faces eight firearm, drug and traffic charges from the I-85 incident, jail records show.