NC Department of Corrections remembers lives lost in the line of duty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is remembering the lives lost in the line of duty.

They held a memorial Wednesday outside the Randall Building.

One by one, people placed flowers in front of the department as a tribute to each officer who died in the line of duty.

“From many years today, we will always remember the faces, the voices and the spirits of those we have lost,” said NCDAC Secretary, Todd Ishee. “Each name called out today represents a story of ultimate sacrifice, courage and steadfast commitment.”

Dozens of people joined to honor those who died. Those honored included corrections officers, Samuel Poloche and William Alden Elliot, two of the four officers killed in a shootout in Charlotte.

“They would want us to show deep appreciation for the critical work corrections officers do… keeping our prisons safe, keeping our communities safe, and yes, helping to turn lives around,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Those who spoke want people to remember those who sacrificed their life on the job.

In addition to those fallen officers, they also recognized other staff who died last year as well.

