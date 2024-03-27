NC couple creates healthy vegetable seasoning mix
They are making it their mission to change how people cook, especially vegetables.
They are making it their mission to change how people cook, especially vegetables.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Carnival could be looking at $10 million in costs as it re-routes its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia.
People with a genetic risk of developing obesity may need to increase their step count in order to lower their risk of developing the disease.
It's election season in the U.S., and Instagram has changed the way that it recommends political content. On both Instagram and the newer X competitor Threads, this change won't impact what you see from accounts you already follow. This is especially impactful as Instagram's algorithm shifts toward recommending more posts from accounts you don't follow, especially Reels.
It provides an accurate reading in seconds — no wonder its fan club is 98,000+ members deep.
This kitchen essential lets you know your oven's true temperature for better results. How easy is that?
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Breville's Smart Ovens are discounted 20 percent right now on Amazon.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
“This is one of many stories from this period of time,” King told Yahoo Entertainment, “and I feel like it’s such an honor to tell this family’s story it’s so important to keep the knowledge alive.”
Act fast to score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Dan Laufer swore off ever founding a startup again after he sold apartment rental platform RentLingo in 2021, but Laufer also couldn't ignore the potential to solve a problem he saw unfolding as the head of growth and product marketing at Nextdoor. "The top use of Nextdoor is people looking for providers, HVAC especially," Laufer told TechCrunch. The result was PipeDreams, a startup that acquires mom and pop HVAC and plumbing companies and scales them using its software that helps with scheduling and marketing.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
The incidents took place in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, forcing the NCAA and host school Gonzaga to scramble to help the Utes relocate to another hotel.
The Oversight Board is urging Meta to change the way it moderates the word “shaheed,” an Arabic term that has led to more takedowns than any other word or phrase on the company’s platforms.
Over 30,000 fans say it's a meal-prep must, and it will help keep your stove clean too.