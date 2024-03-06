This NC city ‘lacks for nothing’ — and ranks as top up-and-coming place in the South

A North Carolina city “lacks for nothing” — and ranks as the top up-and-coming destination in the South.

Wilmington is No. 1 on a list of regional cities that are “on the rise,” defined as under-the-radar places that make a big mark on visitors, according to results Southern Living published March 6.

“Wilmington has long been revered by Hollywood for its mild temperatures and versatility — and recently travelers have begun to take note,” the magazine wrote in its report.

To create the annual list of the South’s Best Award winners, Southern Living partnered with researchers at Proof Insights to conduct an online survey from July 12 to Aug. 23, 2023. More than 20,000 voted on their favorite destinations across the region, the magazine told McClatchy News in an email.

What makes Wilmington rank the highest?

Wilmington reigned supreme in the “on the rise” category for the first time ever.

Southern Living didn’t skimp on its praise for the Wilmington area, a longtime filming location that boasts riverfront accommodations, proximity to the coast and other reasons for people to visit, according to Southern Living.

“Want a less crowded spring break escape? Its beaches are at your service,” the magazine wrote. “Seeking a charismatic riverfront city? Wilmington’s scenic Riverwalk and majestic live oaks rival those of Savannah. When it comes to a great vacation town, it lacks for nothing.”

But it wasn’t the only place in North Carolina to receive acclaim. Cary, just west of Raleigh, ranked No. 8 on the list as it received nods for its expanded downtown and “thriving arts and culture scene,” results show.

The places considered for the “on the rise” survey had to be in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia.

Rounding out the top-ranking destinations:

Franklin, Tennessee, at No. 2

Spartanburg, South Carolina, at No. 3

Huntsville, Alabama, at No. 4

Columbia, South Carolina, at No. 5

Also in the rankings, Charleston, South Carolina, was No. 1 in a separate category of the “South’s Best Cities.” North Carolina destinations that earned top 10 spots on that list were Asheville at No. 5 and Raleigh at No. 9.

