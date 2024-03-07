This NC city is the deadliest in the nation for rush hour driving, study says

A new study found that a North Carolina city has the highest percentage of traffic deaths during rush hour in the nation.

According to the study, nearly a third (32%) of all traffic fatalities occur during the hours of 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. in Winston-Salem, making it the deadliest U.S. city for rush hour driving.

The percentage of traffic deaths that happen during rush hour in Winston-Salem is 40% higher than the national average, the study says.

To find the deadliest cities for rush hour driving, Las Vegas injury law firm H&P Law analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2017 to 2021.

Fayetteville was the only other North Carolina city on the list, coming in at No. 17 with nearly 27% of its traffic deaths occurring during rush hour.

Here are the top 10 deadliest cities for rush hour driving, according to the study:

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Scottsdale, Arizona Fort Wayne, Indiana Mobile, Alabama Aurora, Colorado Tucson, Arizona Bakersfield, California Phoenix, Arizona El Paso, Texas Mesa, Arizona