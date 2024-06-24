NC Child’s Erica Palmer Smith on child well-being and the 2024 KIDS Count data book

Erica Palmer Smith

For several years now, researchers at the national Annie E. Casey Foundation have measured and documented how well each U.S. state is doing when it comes to the well-being of its children. The annual KIDS Count report looks at several important indicators in fields like economic well-being, educational achievement and health, assesses whether states are progressing or falling behind, and then ranks them one to fifty.

In North Carolina, the state group with which the Casey experts coordinate is the children’s advocacy organization, NC Child, and recently NC Newsline caught up with the group’s executive director, Erica Palmer Smith to learn more about how our state is faring. And the verdict, sadly, is well below par.

Click here to view the 2024 report for North Carolina.

