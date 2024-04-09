NC’s backlog of untested evidence in sexual assaults has been cleared, AG says

The backlog of sexual assault kits in North Carolina has been cleared, Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday in front of more than 100 people gathered at the Wake Tech Public Safety Education Campus to celebrate the news.

The kits contain evidence collected as part of sexual assault investigations. As of April 2024, 11,841 kits have been tested or are in the process of being tested, according to information shared by Stein’s communications team.

From those kits, 5,075 samples have been entered in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) system, a computer database with DNA profiles from convicted offenders. CODIS has matched the samples to 2,702 hits in the database, and police have made 114 arrests based on these hits.

“My office, including the State Crime Lab, created a plan to attack the backlog and test these kits,” Stein said. “We led a bipartisan effort with legislators, local law enforcement officers, district attorneys and advocates to get the job done,” Stein, gathered with lawmakers, officers and others, told reporters.

Without survivors of sexual assault, “and their bravery in coming forward and reporting their assault,” the “process to deliver justice using the evidence” could not have been done, Stein said.

Stein is the Democratic nominee for governor in the November election.

