NC Auditor candidates prepping to runoff elections in May

Mail ballots have been sent, and Republicans will be casting their votes in the runoff elections on May 14.

A race on all GOP voters’ ballots: State Auditor.

The two men facing off for the open seat are Jack Clark, a research assistant, and Dave Boliek, chair of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees.

“I wanted to make a difference. I was an auditor on the private side and felt it could be doing more to help people,” Clark said.

“The state auditor job, I think, has been an office that, quite frankly, has been overlooked,” Boliek said. “However you want to look at it, of the previously elected state auditor, that integrity needed to be brought back to the office.”

