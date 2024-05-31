NC audit found university misspending. What do we know about the officials involved?

A report released by the state auditor’s office this week revealed that communications staff at Fayetteville State University racked up nearly $700,000 in questionable purchases on university-issued credit cards.

One of the employees referred to in the report is Joy Cook, a longtime public relations consultant who runs her own firm and has worked for Democratic candidates and campaigns.

Between 2022 and 2023, Cook served as the associate vice chancellor for strategic communication at Fayetteville State, a position in which she led the university’s Office of Strategic Communication.

The report states that during that time, the associate vice chancellor for strategic communication and other employees in the Office of Strategic Communication spent $692,239 on purchasing and travel credit cards issued by the university that was either not allowed under university policy, or lacked sufficient documentation.

Those expenditures included more than $555,000 in payments to individuals, consultants, or employees, as well as other invoices, plus $13,650 spent on items that were not allowed under university policy such as IT hardware and software, travel, and gifts, and $5,506 spent on Amazon.com.

The report also details travel expenses that include a $1,009 bill to arrive early and fly first class to a conference in New York City, followed by a $287 rideshare to a spa during the first day of the conference.

The report mentions that some of the improper spending had been referred to the State Bureau of Investigation to determine if there was “sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.”

In a statement, SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube said the agency will review the auditor’s office’s report and “consult with the local DA’s office.” Grube said the SBI hasn’t opened an investigation at this time.

Reached on Thursday, Cook said she couldn’t comment on the report and referred The News & Observer to her attorney, James Williams, who had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Cook runs her own PR firm, Trust Communications, and was hired earlier this month to serve as communications director for the N.C. House Democratic Caucus. She resigned last week, according to Amanda Eubanks, the executive director of the caucus.

In a statement, Eubanks said that Cook was hired “off her merit and over 20 years of nationally recognized communication experience.”

“Our hiring process is extremely competitive, and her references went through a thorough review and vetting process of which Ms. Cook had exemplary reviews,” Eubanks said. “She has resigned her position, and the House Democratic Caucus is focused on more pressing issues such as funding education and the attack on DEI, which impacts many North Carolinians.”

The position of communications director that Cook was hired for was an “inaugural role,” the caucus said in a May 8 news release announcing her appointment.

The release stated that Cook was “a respected veteran in the field of public relations,” would bring “an extensive background in political communications,” and was “well-prepared to lead the party’s efforts in delivering its message to the public and effectively engaging with the media.”

Cook was named the new associate vice chancellor for strategic communication at Fayetteville State in February 2022, after serving on an interim basis as the university’s media relations director and spokesperson since May 2021. In an announcement, the university said Cook would “oversee the Department of Communications and manage the day-to-day operations for internal and external audiences.”

In his response to the report, Fayetteville State Chancellor Darrell Allison called the improper spending “egregious and disturbing” and said the university agreed with the auditor’s office’s findings and recommendations, and remained “fiercely committed to conducting business in an ethical manner to retain public confidence.”

One of the other employees referred to in the report is Morgan Osley-Pratt, the university’s former director of digital strategy, according to media outlets, including The Fayetteville Observer and CityView. Osley-Pratt’s LinkedIn profile shows that since January, she’s worked as chief of staff at Cook’s PR firm.

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, the university said the other employee referred to in the report, Tina Raines, the assistant vice chancellor for marketing and creative services, “adapted to using her purchasing card to pay invoices for expenses she did not incur, totaling approximately $12,000 of the $692,239.”

Spokesperson Devon Smith said one of the corrective steps the university took was to provide Raines with “individual counseling on procurement card usage, retraining on procurement card policies, and participation in compliance training provided by the Office of Risk and Compliance.”

Smith did not respond to a request for available records on the employees involved.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com