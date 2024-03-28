NC 73 closure to last 3 weeks as crews build new bridge

A road closure is coming to Cabarrus County.

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing a part of NC 73 over Dutch Buffalo Creek so they can develop a new bridge outside of Mount Pleasant in Cabarrus County.

The closure will begin on Monday and last for about three weeks to allow crews to connect the new bridge and roadway, and complete grading and paving work.

Drivers can use Little Bear Road and Lentz Harness Shop Road back to NC 73.

