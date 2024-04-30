NBPD have made in arrest in connection with a Monday shooting in the West End.

NEW BEDFORD — A shooting in the city's West End on Monday that hospitalized one victim has led to the arrest of a local man, New Bedford police said on Tuesday.

According to a press release from NBPD, police responded to the area of Austin and County streets for reports of an adult male gunshot victim. Police located the man and he was transported to the hospital for treatment, NBPD wrote in the release.

"While on the scene, officers were able to determine the suspect was 38-year-old Christopher Smith, who detectives soon observed attempting to leave the scene," NBPD wrote. " Smith fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended. He was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered."

Smith — who was arrested by officers Roberto Dacunha and Muhammad Mir — is being charged with assault with intent to murder by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, NBPD said.

Be in-the-know: Who made New Bedford's top 10 taxpayers' list in 2023. Who won't be on list in 2024.

NBPD called Smith's criminal history "extensive," including "a variety of offenses."

"In 2016, he was sentenced to 4-6 years in prison for an incident during which he was charged with kidnapping, breaking and entering, and strangulation," NBPD wrote.

"I commend the exceptional dedication and continued bravery of our officers for swiftly apprehending a suspect in connection to a recent shooting,” said Chief Paul Oliveira in the press release. “By taking this individual off the streets and seizing a dangerous weapon, they've demonstrated our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our city."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford police arrest suspect for Monday shooting in West End