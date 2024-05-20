NBC's Kristen Welker Presses Marco Rubio On 2024 Election: 'No Matter Who Wins?'

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker questioned Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday over accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election, an ask that’s led several Republicans to squirm away from replying “yes” in recent months.

“Will you accept the election results of 2024 no matter what happens, senator?” asked Welker in a question similar to one she hit Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) with last week.

“No matter what happens? No, if it’s an unfair election, I think it’s gonna be –,” replied Rubio, who is reportedly being eyed as former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.

“No matter who wins. Senator, no matter who wins,” Welker interjected.

“Why don’t you – I think you’re asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones who opposed every Republican victory since 2000, every single one, it’s –,” Rubio claimed.

“No Democrat has refused to concede, Hillary Clinton conceded. Senator, will you accept the election results,” Welker replied before Rubio spoke on Clinton.

Rubio joins a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have found conditions for supporting the results of November’s election.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), another name rumored to be on Trump’s vice presidential shortlist, told CNN’s Dana Bash last week that he’d accept the results of the election if it’s “fair and free.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who is also reportedly among the former president’s potential running mates, said she’d accept the results “if they’re constitutional” during an appearance on “Meet the Press” in January.

Welker, later in the interview, noted that Rubio voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results before tossing to a clip of the Florida senator on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Democracy is held together by people’s confidence in the election and their willingness to abide by its results,” Rubio said at the time.

“So by your own definition, are Donald Trump’s claims undermining Americans’ confidence in democracy?” asked Welker, who also noted Trump’s false claim that he won Minnesota in the last presidential election.

Related...