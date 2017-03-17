NBC Source: DOJ Has No Evidence to Support Trump Wiretap Claim

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

At an awkward press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Trump stuck to his claim that Pres. Obama wiretapped him – as new Department of Justice documents show there's no evidence.

The Last Word with Lawrence O' Donnell More

The Last Word with Lawrence O' Donnell

Lawrence O’Donnell brings his extraordinary background in politics and entertainment to “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” airing weeknights on MSNBC. Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of “The West Wing,” O’Donnell gives the last word and rewrites the most compelling stories of the day.