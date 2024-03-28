NBC News Correspondent Hits Lara Trump With Blunt Family Question

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump talked up her résumé after NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake questioned her about her ties to her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

Lara Trump was recently elected to the RNC role while Michael Whatley became chair following an endorsement from the former president.

The RNC has since let go of dozens of staffers as the Trump campaign has effectively merged operations with the committee. Potential hires have also been asked if the 2020 presidential election was stolen, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

“I hope you won’t be offended by the premise of this question, but the position of RNC co-chair is not one that traditionally gets this kind of attention,” Haake said.

He continued, “A lot of it is because of who you are as Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. You have Donald Trump’s last name. What do you say to Republican voters? And there are millions of them, people who voted for Nikki Haley, Republicans who are not comfortable with the idea of sort of the Trump family takeover of the Republican Party.”

Lara Trump noted that she isn’t the first family member of a president or former president to hold the role before claiming she’s had “so much experience.”

“If you look at the fact that I am one of very few people who can say that I have been part of now three presidential campaigns,” she said.

“The media exposure and experience that we in the Trump family have had over the past eight years rivals most people who make their career in politics and I can guarantee you, none of us ever imagined we would find ourselves in this position.”

She added that she thinks the reason she’s in her position is to “assure people” who have ever had a question about how their money is being spent.

“Can they trust the RNC? Can they donate to this entity? Trust me, I am the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump,” Lara Trump said.

“I will ensure that every penny of every dollar is going to causes that Republican voters care about. We want to, of course, elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket and then, of course, elect Republicans all the way down.”

H/T: Mediaite

Related...