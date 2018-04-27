NBC anchor Tom Brokaw withdraws as Connecticut university speaker after sexual harassment claims

Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw has withdrawn as the commencement speaker at a Connecticut university following allegations that he sexually harassed a female coworker.

Sacred Heart University said Mr Brokaw cancelled his speech at the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, the day after a fellow journalist came forward with claims that the anchor had groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her in the 1990s.

Mr Brokaw has denied the allegations.

John Petillo – the president of the 8,500-student university in Bridgeport, Connecticut – said Mr Brokaw "did not want to distract from the intended and most important focus of the day - our graduating students and their families".

"We respect and agree with Mr. Brokaw’s decision, and I am delighted to announce that the Honorable Linda McMahon, member of the President’s Cabinet and former SHU trustee, will be our keynote speaker this year," Mr Petillo said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after Linda Vester, a news anchor for NBC and Fox News, told Variety and the Washington Post that Mr Brokaw had groped her and send her suggestive messages early in her career at NBC. In one instance, she says he invited himself to her hotel room in New York and attempted to kiss her.

“He grabbed me behind my neck and tried to force me to kiss him,” she told Variety. “I was shocked to feel the amount of force and his full strength on me.”

The alleged incident would have occurred during the 22 years Mr Brokaw spent as anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News.

Another woman, who was not identified, made similar claims about Mr Brokaw to the Post.

Mr Brokaw denied the allegations in a statement, saying he had met with Ms Vester just twice, at her request, to give her career advice.

“The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other,” he said.

Mr Brokaw is one of several famed American journalists who have been accused of sexual harassment in recent months. NBC’s Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show in November, after several women came forward with allegations against him. PBS’s Charlie Rose was fired over similar allegations that same month.

Mr Rose has said he “behaved insensitively at times,” but does not believe all of the women’s allegations are accurate. Mr Lauer has admitted he acted inappropriately, but denies any coercive or abusive behaviour.