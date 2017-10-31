NBA: Teague scores 23 points in Minnesota win over Miami

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Miami. Towns scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves as they defeated the Heat 125-122 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 22 and the Minnesota Timberwolves scored the first six points of overtime before holding on to beat the Miami Heat 125-122 on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who got 16 from Jimmy Butler and 13 from Jamal Crawford.

Dion Waiters tied a career-high by scoring 33 for Miami, 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter including a layup that sent the game to overtime. His 30-footer that would have tied the game as time expired bounced off the rim.

Kelly Olynyk scored 23 points and Goran Dragic added 18 for Miami — which was again without center Hassan Whiteside, out for a fifth consecutive game with a bruised left knee. Bam Adebayo started again in his place and had the best game of his rookie season, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

KNICKS 116, NUGGETS 110

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 38 points and Kyle O'Quinn added 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Knicks beat the Nuggets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter after the Knicks had blown all of their 23-point third-quarter lead.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points and Jamal Murray scored 20.

CELTICS 108, SPURS 94

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and Al Horford had 13 rebounds to help the Celtics beat the Spurs and lead Boston to its fifth straight victory.

Irving scored 24 for the third straight game, rookie Jayson Tatum had 11 rebounds and Terry Rozier had 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Boston lost its first two games of the season on back-to-back nights — and star free agent Gordon Hayward, too — but have not lost since.

Reserves Brandon Paul had 18 points and Rudy Gay scored 14 for San Antonio, which remains without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs lost on back-to-back nights and fell to 1-3 on a four-game road trip, leaving coach Gregg Popovich waiting for career victory No. 1,155, which would tie him with Phil Jackson at sixth on the NBA's all-time list.

HORNETS 104, GRIZZLISE 99

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally to erase a double-digit deficit as the Hornets handed Memphis its first home loss of the season with a win over the Grizzlies.

Jeremy Lamb added 17 points and rookie Malik Monk finished with 13 points.

Memphis held a 10-point lead with just under 8 minutes left, but Walker re-entered the game and kick-started the Charlotte rally. Walker had nine points in the stretch, part of which included an 18-4 run by the Hornets.

That rally put the Hornets ahead for good, although Memphis pulled within 102-99 in the closing seconds. Memphis couldn't catch Charlotte primarily because they made only 6 of 27 shots in the fourth, many of them coming in the closing minutes as the Grizzlies tried to stop the Hornets rally.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Conley finished with 16.

MAGIC 115, PELICANS 99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marreese Speights highlighted an 18-point performance by hitting five of his career-high six 3-pointers during a decisive 22-6 run, and the Magic soundly defeated the Pelicans.

Speights' second 3 of the game made it 87-83 in the final minute of the third quarter. He drained four more early in the fourth, after which Orlando led 106-89.

Coming off a lopsided victory over Cleveland on Saturday, the Pelicans were unable to respond during the final seven minutes.

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Jonathon Simmons each scored 20 points for Orlando, which shot 50.6 percent (43 of 85) from the field and 47.1 percent (16 of 34) from 3-point range. Aaron Gordon added 17 points, helping the Magic bounce back from a loss at Charlotte a night earlier.

Anthony Davis had 39 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, but the Pelicans made only seven of their 28 3-point attempts, hitting only 3 of 18 from deep in the second half.

DeMarcus Cousins had 12 points and 12 assists for the Pelicans, while Jrue Holiday scored 11 points.

76ERS 115, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Ben Simmons had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Joel Embiid added 22 points to lead the 76ers to a win over the Rockets.

After losing 105-104 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Eric Gordon in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the 76ers snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Rockets, winning in Houston for the first time since Feb. 16, 2011.

The Rockets missed nine of their last 10 shots, scoring just four points in the final 3:28 and dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

James Harden scored 29 points and Gordon had 25.

JAZZ 104, MAVERICKS 89

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood scored 15 of his season-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Jazz rally to beat the Mavericks.

The Mavs hit nine of 14 3-pointers in the first half and the Jazz struggled to defend their drive-and-kick action. But Utah came alive in the second half thanks to Hood and a 25-4 run to start the third quarter.

Ricky Rubio saw his shot begin to fall in the second half and finished with 20 points. Rudy Gobert added 17 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and six assists.

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 18 points and J.J. Barea added 17 off the bench.

RAPTORS 99, TRAIL BLAZERS 85

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the shorthanded Raptors beat the Trail Blazers.

The Blazers were foiled at home by a cold second quarter with just six total points and Toronto went on to lead by as many as 26. The win extended the Raptors' winning streak over Portland to five straight games.

Damian Lillard had a season-high 36 points for the Blazers, who got within 13 in the final quarter. CJ McCollum, who had scored 20 or more points in each of Portland's first six games this season, had 16.

Kyle Lowry added a season-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

WARRIORS 141, CLIPPERS 113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Kevin Durant added 19 to help Golden State rout the Clippers for the Warriors' 11th consecutive win in the series.

The Warriors (5-3) have not lost to the Clippers since Christmas Day in 2014.

The Clippers (4-2) were the last team in the NBA to lose a game, but have now dropped two consecutive. Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Lou Williams added 17.

Curry hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts, and added six assists and five rebounds.

Draymond Green added 16 points for the Warriors while Klay Thompson had 15.