NBA Star Kyrie Irving Gives His Game-Worn Jersey, Sneakers to U.S. Soldiers

It was his first game back after suffering a facial injury.

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving capped off a victory Tuesday night by honoring two soldiers who were sitting courtside at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The soldiers were in the crowd for “Military Appreciation Night” as the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Celtics. At the end of the game, Irving spotted the American heroes and took off his jersey and sneakers and handed them over as a gift.

He then shook the hands of the two female U.S. Army soldiers and said, “Thank you.” He also expressed gratitude to two other soldiers standing nearby.

On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, @KyrieIrving wanted to thank some soldiers in attendance himself pic.twitter.com/s7Hk6D9Pog — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

Irving, who signed with the Celtics over the summer, returned to the court Tuesday night in a protective mask after suffering a minor facial fracture last week.

The NBA hailed Irving’s actions with the soldiers on social media, calling it a “beautiful moment.”

The Celtics defeated the Nets by a score of 109-102.

