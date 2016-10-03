NBA star 'King' James endorses Clinton for president

"I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama," LeBron James wrote in an Op-Ed piece (AFP Photo/Mike Ehrmann)

Washington (AFP) - NBA superstar LeBron James is endorsing Hillary Clinton for president of the United States in a move that could carry a lot of weight with voters in the pivotal state of Ohio.

"I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama," James wrote in an Op-Ed piece published on the Business Insider website on Sunday.

"I believe in what President Obama has done for our country, and support her commitment to continuing that legacy."

The article is slated to run on Monday in the Akron Beacon Journal, the newspaper in James's hometown.

James returned to his home state after a spell with the Miami Heat, and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an emotional NBA title in June.

In endorsing Clinton he writes about his decision to return to Ohio, recalling his childhood as the son of a single mother.

"Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty," James writes. "And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear.

"That candidate is Hillary Clinton."

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has become increasingly outspoken on social issues, including the racial tension that has flared across the country over police killings of black men.

James praised Democratic candidate Clinton's message of unity.

"I don't know everything it will take finally to end the violence," James wrote. "But I do know we need a president who brings us together and keeps us unified.

"Policies and ideas that divide us more are not the solution. We must all stand together — no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. And Hillary is running on the message of hope and unity that we need."