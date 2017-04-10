Nazi ‘V-2 rocket’ concentration camp liberation remembered

Concentration camp survivors gathered at a memorial near Nordhausen, Germany, to commemorate the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora.

Hitler’s V-2 rocket, the first long-range ballistic missile to be used in combat, was produced in the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp. Estimates put the number of prisoners used by the Germans for building a tunnel complex and V–2 rocket production site at Mittelbau at more than 60,000.

Over 25,000 of these were killed either by beatings, starvation and sickness in the complex, or by the brutal efforts of the SS to relocate them before the Americans arrived in April, 1945. (AP)

