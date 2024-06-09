Nazi supporters attempt rally at SD State Capitol

A group of extremists unfurled a Nazi flag during an apparent rally on the steps of South Dakota's state capitol building in Pierre.

The incident occurred Saturday, the state Department of Public Safety confirmed to the Argus Leader.

Pictures taken by onlookers and shared on social media depict a group of at least 15 individuals wearing red shirts, black masks and black pants standing in front of the capitol entrance, with three Nazi supporters holding the flag.

DPS spokesperson Brad Reiners told the Argus Leader the group did not have a permit to organize the attempted rally. Reiners added South Dakota Highway Patrol officers gave them orders to disperse, to which they immediately complied.

Reiners said the group had been chanting something at the scene, but it is not currently known exactly what they said. It is also unknown how long they had been there.

No charges have been filed in relation to the event, he said.

Gov. Kristi Noem addressed the situation on her personal X account.

"Nazis are not welcome here in South Dakota," Noem wrote. "We stand on the shoulders of generations of Americans who have fought for the Freedom of all — here and abroad. We stand for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We reject all hatred and Nazis. Full stop."

The display comes two days after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a crucial battle against Axis forces during World War II. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, approximately 2,400 Americans had been killed during the landings on Normandy Beach.

State House Majority Leader Will Mortenson, who lives in Fort Pierre, a city adjacent to the state capitol, also commented on the situation, saying, "I don't know what rock they crawled out from under, but they aren't welcome here. Time to move along."

