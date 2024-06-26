Navy veteran in hospice care in Stark County made a final birthday wish. It came true.

U.S. Navy veteran Robert "Bob" Patterson, a Rose Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident who's in hospice care, celebrated his upcoming 85th birthday on Tuesday with a motorcycle ride. Patterson's final wish was to see 100 motorcycles gather outside his home. About 190 bikers came out to honor his wish.

JACKSON TWP. – Robert "Bob" Patterson's final birthday wish came true on Tuesday.

He said he wanted it loud, festive and full of life. It appeared to be all that and more.

The U.S. Navy veteran has been a Harley-Davidson buff and avid motorcycle rider for 62 years. He's called Rose Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation Center home the past couple of months and is in hospice care.

Friday is Patterson's 85th birthday, but his last biker bash was celebrated Tuesday with hundreds of folks, which included family, friends, Rose Lane workers and fellow residents.

He was amped for the festivity.

"I'm excited — really pumped up!" Patterson said moments before about 190 motorcycles rolled into Rose Lane.

Nancy Webb, left, joins her father, U.S. Navy veteran Robert "Bob" Patterson, Tuesday morning outside of Rose Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to celebrate his 85th birthday, which is Friday. About 190 motorcycles paraded around the nursing center parking lot to help honor Patterson for his last wish.

A couple of weeks ago, Patterson, who calls Akron home, told one of his hospice caretakers — Rebecca Agnew, of WellSpring Health Services — he wanted to see "100 motorcycles out in the parking lot." She got the wheels rolling, and that dream came true after a social media post went viral.

Bikers paraded their way shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday into the Rose Lane lot, 5425 High Mill Ave. NW, to honor Patterson, whose military service ran from 1956 to 1959 as an aircraft refueler.

"All this is to honor him. One last ride," said an emotional Nancy Webb, who's Patterson's daughter.

Nearly 190 motorcycle riders came out Tuesday morning to Rose Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Township, helping celebrate and honor U.S. Navy veteran Robert "Bob" Patterson, who turns 85 years old on Friday.

During the proceeding, Patterson toured the parking lot with family in his wheelchair, greeting many of the dozens of bikers who came out in his honor.

After the meet-and-greet, Patterson took a nearly 20-minute, six-mile spin in a cart attached to one of the motorcycles. The ride ran along parts of Mudbrook Street NW, Wales Avenue NW and Fulton Drive NW. Jackson Township police officers provided an escort.

Chris Swogger of the Warrior to Warrior Ministry motorcycle group was Patterson's driver for the jaunt.

"This (event) is phenomenal," Swogger of Canton said just minutes before the ride. "I had to get a Kleenex when I saw all these bikes come in."

Decade has gone by since Patterson last rode on motorcycle

About 10 years has passed since he was last on a motorcycle, Patterson said. He was appreciative for all the planning and work done by Rose Lane staff to allow his wish come to fruition.

"It's a chance for more people to have fun," he said.

Erica Myers, admissions and marketing director at Rose Lane, said the effort by police, local military veterans, bikers, staff and volunteers made Tuesday special.

"We're grateful that so many folks in the community (came) together to honor this veteran's wish," she said.

U.S. Navy veteran Robert "Bob" Patterson is greeted by friends Tuesday morning during his early birthday celebration at Rose Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Township.

