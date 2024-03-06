Navy veteran admits to liking sexually explicit images of minors & hiding them under bed

A former physical therapy assistant in the Navy who pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography told federal investigators he liked to download images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Andrew Gilbert Landry, 51, of Biloxi, said he preferred sexually explicit images and videos of minors who were 16 or older, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones debunked his claim.

Instead, Jones said, Landry had downloaded sexually explicit images and footage of children 12 and under over three months ending in October 2020 in Harrison County. Landry said he first started committing the crimes in 2019.

Landry is set for sentencing Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Gulfport.

In exchange for his guilty plea, federal prosecutors dismissed two other charges, one for receipt of child pornography and the other for possession of child pornography.

During his plea hearing, Gilbert told a judge he had suffered from depression most of his life. He said he downloaded the images to a laptop computer he kept under his bed at his Biloxi apartment. Once he got the photos and video, Landry uploaded them to an external hard drive and deleted them from his laptop.

Landry has been in custody since he pleaded guilty to the federal offense.

Judge Taylor McNeel had denied an appeal from Gilbert to remain on bond under home confinement pending his sentencing.

The judge made the decision after a federal prosecutor pointed out that Gilbert had been previously arrested in Biloxi on a state charge.

According to the indictment in the state’s case, Gilbert is awaiting trial on a charge of photographing, taping, or filming a woman while she was undressed and without her knowledge. The indictment says that the alleged crime occurred on Dec. 24, 2022, in a place where an expectation of privacy exists.

Assistant federal public defender Leilani Tynes has been representing Gilbert in the federal case and pleaded with the judge to consider allowing Landry to remain free on bond with a GPS monitor pending sentencing.

The judge declined the request.