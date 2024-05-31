Navy Selected Reserve officer dies during physical readiness test

A Navy Selected Reserve officer died earlier this month after collapsing during an annual physical readiness test, the Navy confirmed this week.

Cmdr. Martin P. Schaefer was assigned to Navy Reserve Center Kitsap, Washington, on May 5, when he collapsed during a run, according to officials.

A Navy corpsman was on scene and provided care to Schaefer until he was transported to a local hospital.

“We extend our deepest condolences to family, friends and shipmates as they grieve during this difficult time,” Navy Reserve Forces said in a statement.

Schaefer enlisted in 1990 and commissioned in 2006, according to service records.

As an enlisted sailor, he served aboard the submarines Louisiana and Omaha.

Schaefer transitioned to the reserves after nine years on active duty, and later commissioned, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Schaefer loved skydiving, cooking and the Buffalo Bills, his obituary states. He saw the Bills play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium while stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut.

“Only Marty’s smile and personality allowed him to survive sitting in the middle of the local season ticketholders, cheering for the Bills,” the obituary recalls.

“Marty was a loving husband, devoted father, beloved son, loved and admired by all who knew him,” the obituary reads. “His smile and infectious laugh was an invitation to all to enjoy life with him.”