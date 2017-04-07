    1 / 25

    USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Photo: Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Reuters)

    Navy destroyer conducts strike operations against Syria and more: April 7 in photos

    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations in the Mediterranean Sea as part of a cruise missile strike against Syria; the 2016 National League Cy Young Award is presented to Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals before the start of the opening day game against the Miami Marlins; a man who identified himself as a Syrian refugee speaks in favor of President Trump’s decision to launch attacks against Syrian targets during a demonstration in London. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

