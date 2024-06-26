Navy cadets come from all over to NCTC for training

Jun. 26—The Red River chapter of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps welcomed over 40 students to the North Central Texas College campus in Gainesville last week from as far away as Maryland and California.

There is a junior program for ages 10-13 and a separate program for ages 14 and up. During school vacations, cadets participate in camps, where they are trained in life and leadership. The corps is supported by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

Cadets meet regularly for hands-on training events and community service activities. Commanders Gabrielle and Ray Fletcher thanked several locals, including Gainesville ISD, the college, Great Western Dining, Glenn Polk Auto Group, the city of Gainesville and Cooke County Appliance.