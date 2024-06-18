Navy, Air Force, and SWIF team up to build home for WWII veteran's family

Jun. 18—The Air Force, Navy and the Southwest Indian Foundation partnered to build a home for a WWII veteran's family.

The Southwest Indian Foundation, or SWIF, is a nonprofit focused on providing assistance for Native Americans across New Mexico. When Congress passed a law in 1997 directing the military to conduct training programs, the Southwest Indian Foundation developed a relationship to connect military personnel with projects that needed assistance.

World War II army veteran Richard Malone decided to apply for the SWIF housing program. In 2017, his application was approved.

In 2018, when Malone had passed away at age 100, construction of his SWIF program house had just started. The foundation had been poured just before Malone's passing and construction was halted. His two sons, Alvin and Arnold Malone, were made aware of the SWIF project and decided to apply to see if they were able to get the deed to the house in their father's honor.

Six years later, the Malone brothers were told that the SWIF and military were preparing to start work on the house again.

"In 2023, the house got approved again. I met the main boss in September and he told me the house would get started in April of 2024," Alvin said.

Lt. Cmdr. Steven Vargas, a Navy spokesman, said the project has been a large collaborative effort.

"We have a team of about 15 leaders who do the planning and organizing. There are about 30 people per group that go, and every three weeks the groups change, depending on what needs to be done with the house," Vargas said.

The house is 1,136 square feet and will have three bedrooms and one bathroom . The house will sit in Twin Lakes, New Mexico, roughly 11 miles north of Gallup.

"This whole project is about interoperability. The project is completely integrated between the branches of the military. Whoever has the expertise and skill set will come out and build their portion before the next group comes out," Vargas said.

The project benefits not only the Malone family, but the military as well.

Vargas said the military works on projects like these to help develop certain skills and to form a bond with other military branches .

"We work and train together so we can learn how to work as a unit better. It makes things go smoother. We can teach these skills so if someone is deployed, they can learn how to quickly build infrastructure for things like houses or schools or hospitals," Vargas said.

The Malone family has made sure to express their appreciation.

Lisa Belone, cousin of Alvin and Arnold, made a tradition out of bringing the workers lunch every Thursday.

"I asked if it was OK to bring lunches for the crew to say thank you. My nieces and I asked what meals they wanted, and they all said it would be great to get some Navajo food," Belone said.

Belone also said the workers and her family have grown close, even though a new group of workers is sent out every two to three weeks. Belone lives next door and said that getting to watch the house develop from start to finish has been exciting .

"They treat this project like it's their home. I'll make them lunch and they'll talk to me and my cousins," Belone said. "They really appreciate being on the reservation."

The house is in its final phases . Alvin said the workers are painting, finishing the drywall and adding pavement.

"I love the house," Alvin said. "I have my own room with a huge closet and the sun will shine in because of the direction the house is facing. I have scenery all around me. They're even painting it my favorite team's colors (the Chicago Bears). The workers are doing a great job and I really appreciate them."

The moment is bittersweet for the brothers. Although they are excited, it is also a reminder of the work their father did and how he is not here to see the home.

"It does make me a little sad because the house was meant for my dad, but I am happy for me and my brother. I love my dad and I miss him. I'm proud and thankful that he served in the military. I wouldn't even have the house without him," Alvin said.

The Malone family house is scheduled to be completed before the end of June. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be Tuesday to unveil the finished home. Alvin and Arnold will live there together. The brothers plan to host family dinners and hangouts in their new home.