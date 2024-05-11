Navigating school zones, construction zones and other driving hazards | Street Scene

Q. Ann believes the flashing school zone signs on Trojan Trail in the vicinity of Apalachee Elementary Magnet School of The Arts and Lincoln High School are lacking in the sheen and brilliance they once had. Asking: do these signs need cleaning?

A. It could be, Ann. Pollen, road grime, tree sap and general soot can reduce the target value of all traffic signs and signals. Traffic signals placed over the outside lanes of multilane urban roads where diesel powered trucks travel suffer the indignity of black soot covering all lenses requiring regular cleaning.

Part of the beauty Tallahassee is renowned for is her canopy of beautiful trees. It's so covered by stately oaks and pines that when flying into Tallahassee International Airport from the north at night the seemingly billions of city lights don’t come into full view of the pilot until south of the Georgia-Florida State Line. Under that canopy of trees are our seemingly billions of street signs awaiting regular cleaning to return to their original safety providing luster. We politely ask our city public works guys to check these flashing signs on Trojan Trail for cleanliness.

Ann also brings to our attention the proposal for a school zone automated with "speed checked by camera" - "speeding ticket by mail." This idea is the result of a study revealing the frequency of blatant speed violations in school zones at the rate of 100 drivers clocked at 10 miles per hour over the posted speed. More than 1,000 vehicle operators were found driving above the speed limit in one day.

Q. Sandra, hearing about the construction on Railroad Avenue is concerned about how everyone will get to the Publix market on Gaines Street.

A. Planned Railroad Avenue construction runs from just south of the railroad tracks serving Florida Gulf and Atlantic/ SCL Railroad to just south of the Gaines Street intersection. Not having any effect on Gaines Street traffic. Actually, this construction might provide a benefit to relieving congestion on Gaines Street as those wanting to access Railroad Square are now given the backdoor southerly detour off Gaines Street onto South Adams Street then westbound on FAMU Way to Railroad Avenue via the traffic circle intersection.

The City of Tallahassee have released a map detailing the alternate routes following the closure of Railroad Avenue starting Dec 4, when the first phase begins.

Those wanting to access business along the limits of construction are provided with additional detour options. Please see the detour map published in the Tallahassee Democrat, Wednesday May 8, 2024, accompanying the splendid article by Arianna Otero.

Consult legal expert on bridge question

Q. Mack “like the truck” drives an 18 wheel day cab and flatbed trailer for a company in the bridge division. Sometimes temporary Bridge Out signs are placed. Construction signs are placed up to 1 mile away.

These bridges are on all types of roads, some in neighborhoods with limited space to turn around to back up to the crane for unloading. On some job sites we have to back up for a mile to the job site. My question is which is the proper lane to back up in?

A. Mack, this can get tricky because your question borders on asking for a legal opinion. If your state statutes/ current state regulations do not address this question I suggest you check with the project manager-director for each construction project, you are called to work. It’s a good idea to have another truck driver or coworker with you to witness what is said in your meeting with the manager.

Due to the possibility of a traffic crash involving an 18-wheel tractor trailer v passenger car you won’t get anything in writing. Failing anything definitive in law or from the project manager check with the company you work for, your state trucker’s association and or union representative. I suggest you use all manner of high intensity flashing lights and employ a pilot vehicle with flashing lights to escort you as you back such long distances around horizontal and vertical curves.

To protect yourself from legal action I further suggest you consult an attorney and have him or her on retainer. You provide a necessary service to keep our roads open and traffic flowing, however we live in a very litigious society so you must do everything necessary to protect yourself legally. Good luck - Mack truck.

U-Turn restrictions

Q. Carol writes, I enjoy reading your column and wanted to ask if the No-U-Turn sign facing southbound traffic approaching Lafayette Street is necessary. I understand the problem but if we position ourselves just far enough into the intersection a southbound driver can see if a northbound car is coming and yield the right of way to it. Also, in that position we can clearly see, watch for and yield to any Lafayette Street westbound to northbound drivers turning right on red.

A. Carol you are obviously one of our very best drivers with knowledge of traffic law and perception of other vehicle operators’ propensity to not be as observant. Automobile insurance underwriters are happy to write your auto insurance. Like many others I believe you too are coming out of Parkway Center shopping plaza and wish to execute a U-turn to head north on Magnolia Drive.

The problem is those without the cognitive driving skills you hold can misjudge the distance and closure rate of northbound vehicles nearing the intersection. As such, the amount of time devoted to watching the approaching northbound vehicles their attention to west to north right turn on red vehicles is insufficient resulting in a crash. The most common is a northbound driver increasing speed to get through a yellow light before the red and striking the passenger side of the south to north U-turning vehicle.

Understanding the original and perhaps archaic reasoning why, we can certainly ask our traffic engineers to re-evaluate this intersection to modern day in hopes of removing the U-turn restriction. Doing so would relieve congestion on Lafayette Street as drivers exiting Parkway Center will have another option.

Quit complaining about first responders

A note to all you old codgers grumbling about law enforcement, fire and EMS speed. Rest assured these underpaid professionals of their calling are trained extensively in proper handling of the emergency unit in their charge. All emergency vehicles kick up a lot of dirt and debris in towns as they travel less used center and outside lanes of traffic making them appear to be traveling faster than they are.

First responders know it’s not speed that gets them to your emergency it is moving through traffic. It might be when we are clear of traffic and multiple urban intersections the speed might kick up a notch to get to YOU pinned tightly by broken metal and glass and bleeding in an upside down vehicle or YOU trapped in your burning house on fire. It isn’t first responders killing and injuring innocent people. It’s YOU!

First responders save lives. You should thank your lucky stars every day these dedicated women and men are out there 24/7. Rain or shine. Freezing cold or baking hot. I personally know a Florida State Trooper who lifted a pick up truck off a young girl trapped underneath. She lived through a terrible ordeal because he got there quickly and safely.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

