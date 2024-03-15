Navassa police officer facing charges following alleged unlawful arrest of Wilmington woman

An officer with the Navassa Police Department faces charges following an alleged unlawful arrest, assault and restraint of a Wilmington woman.

Amirabbas Vaziri, 35, has been charged with willfully failing to discharge duties, assault on a female, and felonious restraint, according to an indictment. A New Hanover County grand jury returned true bills of indictment on Vaziri on Feb. 26.

The charges follow an incident which took place on Aug. 17, 2023. According to the indictment, Vaziri traveled outside of his jurisdiction to serve an arrest warrant on a Wilmington woman identified as Tiara Noble.

The indictment for willfully failing to discharge duties states that Vaziri transported Noble to jail "while knowing that it was the responsibility of officers employed within the jurisdiction of Wilmington...to legally serve the warrant."

Additionally facing a felonious restraint charge, Vaziri moved Noble from "the place of the initial restraint, NC Division of Community Corrections office located at 721 Market St., Wilmington...by transporting her in a motor vehicle," detailed to be a Navassa police cruiser, according to the indictment.

Vaziri is also accused of assaulting Noble by "hitting her in the legs with a flashlight."

The Navassa officer's conditions of release order him to appear in court on March 25. He was given a total secured bond of $8,000.

