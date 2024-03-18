Navarro's bid to stave off jail sentence denied at Supreme Court

Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser in Donald Trump’s White House, appears to be heading to jail.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday turned down Navarro’s emergency motion to stave off his imminent jail sentence — set to begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. in a Miami federal prison — for his defiance of a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee two years ago.

