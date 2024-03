Mar. 24—Navarro County Historical Society will hold their second quarterly meeting at the Corsicana Senior Citizens Center at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Corsicana Senior Citizens Center, 919 W. Park Ave.

The program is a Memories Road Show. The public is always invited to attend to learn about Navarro County History. For more information call Dana Stubbs at 903-851-1514.