Navalny’s widow calls for supporters to protest presidential election

The widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is calling on his supporters to protest the country’s presidential election this month.

Yulia Navalnaya urged supporters to engage in the protest in a video address shared by Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh. She told those who oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin to get in line at the polls on the final and main day of voting on March 17, according to The Associated Press.

In the days and weeks since Navalny’s death, Navalnaya has vowed to continue the work of her late husband, who rose to prominence for campaigning against official corruption and organizing anti-Kremlin protests while running for office.

The AP reported Navalnaya said a protest “will help millions of people see like-minded people and realize that we are not alone, we are surrounded by people who are also against war, against corruption and against lawlessness.”

“We need to use election day to show that we exist and there are many of us, we are actual, living, real people and we are against Putin. … What to do next is up to you. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You could ruin your ballot,” Navalnaya said, according to the AP.

In a speech to the European Parliament last week, she said she “will do my best to make his dream come true. The evil will fall, and the beautiful future will come.”

Navalny was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges and was transferred to the highest-security level facility in the country near the Arctic Circle shortly before his death. His mother was told that he died from “sudden death syndrome” after he felt unwell following a walk.

Putin is set to secure his fifth term in office after the presidential election, in which the AP noted only token contenders are running against him. Shortly before Navalny’s death, the AP reported he called on voters to head to the polls to form long lines on March 17.

“Putin views these elections as a referendum on approval of his actions. Referendum on approval of the war,” Navalny said in a statement before his death, according to the AP. “Let’s break his plans and make sure that on March 17 no one is interested in the fake result, but all of Russia saw and understood: the will of the majority is that Putin must leave.”

The Associated Press contributed.

