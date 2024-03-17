Navalny team shows election protests in parts of Russia

Russian citizens stand in a long queue outside the Russian Consulate General to vote during the 2024 Russian presidential elections. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

The team around the deceased Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny reported a number of protests against the expected re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the final day of voting.

In the far-east of Russia in Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Irkutsk and other Siberian cities, people took part in the "Noon against Putin" campaign at lunchtime, as the Navalny team showed in a live stream on YouTube.

Hundreds of people also lined up at a polling station in Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains.

Other Putin opponents, such as exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lives in the United Kingdom, also called on people not to be afraid and to take part in the campaign.

In Russia, the last polling stations in the exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea opened in the morning.

The first election results are expected to be released after the final polling stations in Kaliningrad close at around 7 pm (1700 GMT).

